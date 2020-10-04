Family says Jonathan Price killed in Wolfe City officer-involved shooting while breaking up fight

The family of Jonathan Price says he was fatally shot during an officer-involved shooting in Wolfe City on Saturday while he was breaking up a fight.

Authorities have released few details at this time, but said an investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting in Wolfe City, which is about 15 miles north of Greenville in Hunt County.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

Jonathan Price

Price’s family said he was the person shot by a Wolfe City police officer, and that he died as a result of the shooting.

They said he was at an Exxon gas station, when he saw a confrontation between a man and woman.

He then tried to break it up, and an officer pulled up

Price’s family said the officer may have thought the two men were fighting.

A Taser was deployed, and then the officer fired shots, Price’s family said.

Price was reportedly shot multiple times, and died from his injuries.

Police have not confirmed the name of the person shot by the officer, or if it was a fatal shooting.

Since the shooting, people have been posting about Price, saying he was a mentor who worked for the city. Those who were at the scene have said he was doing the right thing.

“Didn't think that was the last time I would see him, he was walking out the truck, going with his friends with a smile on his face...he always smile...now he’s gone,” Price’s mother, Marcella Louis, said.

“Everybody loves Jonathan, everybody, Black, white, Mexicans, everybody. It don't matter, he loved everybody, and they loved him,” Price’s sister, April Louis, said.

Price's family said a vigil will be held Monday at 7 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.