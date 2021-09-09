Family says son was behind quadruple execution in burning home; shot self when approached by cops

It's been less than a week since a couple and their two children were found dead in their home Sunday morning after officials were called out to put out a house fire.

The Houston Police Department says it happened at a home in the 7500 block of Imogene around 8 a.m. where relatives identified the family members as Elvira Escaño, 44, Jairo Escaño, 37, Isabel Escaño, 13, and Jairo Escaño Jr., 10.

And on Thursday, authorities said they found the murder suspect linked to a family of four, who family members identified as William Yah Escaño, 23. Before they could approach him, however, William turned the gun on himself.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir, officers were able to find a car in the 6200 block of Alder that matched one missing from the scene of the crime.

"[Thursday] our officers were able to locate that vehicle," he said. "And as the officers were walking up to the vehicle, the suspect shot himself one time."

None of the officers involved reportedly discharged their weapons, Asst. Chief Bashir noted. However, moments after William shot himself, he was said to have succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital.

Currently, officials believe William is the biological son of Elvira Escaño, but the stepson for Jairo, which was confirmed to FOX 26 by relatives.

The motive for the murder is unknown, as of this writing.

