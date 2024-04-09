Family sues Lake Travis ISD for failing to protect student with food allergy

The family of a former Lake Travis ISD football player is suing the district for creating a "hostile educational environment."

The district is accused of failing to protect a student with a food allergy and violating constitutional rights.

The lawsuit was filed over the weekend and stems from an incident last October.

According to the lawsuit, several teammates of the student discovered he had a severe peanut allergy. Those teammates then spread peanuts across his locker, equipment, and clothing, and even threw peanuts at him.

"As he grabbed the uniform, peanuts fell out everywhere. He set everything down. Left the locker room in shock. He noticed hives started to develop on his arms almost immediately," said the student's mother, Shawna Mannon. "Since this incident, my son has faced backlash and retaliation almost daily."

In addition to the district, the list of defendants includes the superintendent, Lake Travis High principal, assistant principal and football coach.

The family is seeking over a million dollars in damages and is calling for sweeping reform of district policies.