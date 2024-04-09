Expand / Collapse search

Family sues Lake Travis ISD for failing to protect student with food allergy

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 9, 2024 10:19pm CDT
Lake Travis
FOX 7 Austin

Family sues Lake Travis ISD

Lake Travis ISD is accused of failing to protect a student with a food allergy and violating constitutional rights.

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - The family of a former Lake Travis ISD football player is suing the district for creating a "hostile educational environment."

The district is accused of failing to protect a student with a food allergy and violating constitutional rights.

The lawsuit was filed over the weekend and stems from an incident last October.

According to the lawsuit, several teammates of the student discovered he had a severe peanut allergy. Those teammates then spread peanuts across his locker, equipment, and clothing, and even threw peanuts at him.

Lake Travis HS peanut incident

Two Lake Travis High School football players are accused of knowingly putting a teammate's health in danger. The spokesperson for Lake Travis ISD confirmed two students coated a teammate’s belongings in peanut products. That person is allergic to peanuts.

"As he grabbed the uniform, peanuts fell out everywhere. He set everything down. Left the locker room in shock. He noticed hives started to develop on his arms almost immediately," said the student's mother, Shawna Mannon. "Since this incident, my son has faced backlash and retaliation almost daily." 

In addition to the district, the list of defendants includes the superintendent, Lake Travis High principal, assistant principal and football coach.

The family is seeking over a million dollars in damages and is calling for sweeping reform of district policies.