Lake Travis HS football player with severe allergy exposed to peanuts by teammates

Two Lake Travis High School football players are accused of knowingly putting a teammate's health in danger.

The spokesperson for Lake Travis ISD confirmed two students coated a teammate’s belongings in peanut products. That person is allergic to peanuts.

"It’s just think that’s awful," said Chloe Rodino, a parent. "Like that’s so mean. Just overall, like gave me the heebie jeebies."

"It's unfortunate to hear that such an event has happened, especially intentionally it seems," said Anshul Varma, a LTISD parent.

Parents said they were surprised to hear about what happened at Lake Travis High.

"I know that there has been like some hazing and stuff like that, which obviously is still gross and like not a good culture, but honestly, this just seems like kind of pass that point, just like when you’re affecting someone’s literal health," said Rodino.

The school district confirmed with FOX 7 Austin that it was two varsity football players that spread peanut powder and peanut products on a fellow teammate's locker and clothes.

The teammate had a severe peanut allergy and broke out in hives.

People close to his family said the perpetrators knew about the allergy and even recorded the incident.

"It's scary to think like, you know, we are raising the next generation," said Rodino. "If that's what people are doing or being taught then, like obviously, that’s something we need to look into ourselves in. That's something we need to change for the better for our children, so we’re not having to send our kids to school worrying that someone else is going to set off their allergic reaction."

The district said the students were disciplined but wouldn't say how.

Many FOX 7 Austin viewers reached out and said the punishment included football game suspensions for the players involved.

Anshul Varma has kids in an LTISD elementary school. He wants to know how the district will make sure something like this doesn't happen again when his kids get to high school.

"There are so many lockers in the school," said Varma. "How would the school authorities prevent something like this from happening in the future? It’s a very difficult goal to achieve."

The school district said it spoke with all families involved, and it understands the frustration and concern from other parents.

"It's crazy to think that, like in our schools, where you're sending your kid, where you think they're going to be safe, and then they're not, it definitely will make you think twice," said Rodino.

The school district declined to make a formal statement. School officials said they can't discuss students or their discipline.

All students involved are under 18.