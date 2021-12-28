Family wants justice for 2-year-old killed in Arlington DWI crash

A Fort Worth mother has a message for the suspected drunken driver who killed her 2-year-old daughter.

Brooklyn Pierite said her family was headed home on Interstate 20 last week when that suspected drunken driver hit them.

She remembers seeing the Mazda driving erratically before slamming into them, causing their truck to flip over a guardrail.

RELATED: Family hurt, toddler seriously injured in Arlington drunk driving crash

Pierite has broken ribs, a collapsed lung, bruises, and gashes across her body because of the crash.

Her husband, Joshua, is still in the hospital with a crushed femur. It will likely be months before he will be able to walk again.

2-year-old Milania and her mother, Brooklyn Pierite

Her 4-year-old daughter, Aubrey, had only minor injuries but her 2-year-old, Milania, died after being in a coma for two days.

"I just remember seeing she just wasn’t moving, and I just knew that she was gone. I just knew she was gone," Pierite painfully recalled.

RELATED: 2-year-old dies from injuries after Arlington drunken driving crash

Police arrested 25-year-old Tyler Hampton and charged him with three counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury. He was released on bond.

Now that Milania has died, Arlington police said they’ll upgrade a charge to manslaughter and arrest him again.

"Why are you free right now walking the streets and my baby’s in a morgue?" Pierite asked. "Why did you get to spend Christmas with your family and my baby’s gone? My baby is dead. My family was in the hospital for Christmas, you know."

The family will be out of work for several months as they recover.

They’re raising money for their medical and funeral expenses.

Advertisement

They’re also planning a walk in Milania’s memory. Her memorial service will be some time next week.