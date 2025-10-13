Fan at Texas A&M game with BAC .337 had sandwich, water jug of whiskey

article

The Brief A person at the Texas A&M game was found with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .337, nearly five times the legal limit of .08. The individual, who was allegedly drinking whiskey from a water jug, was charged with public intoxication and released to EMS for medical care. The incident was one of several arrests, citations, and ejections handled by TAMU police during the Aggies' 34-17 win over the Florida Gators.



The Texas A&M University Police had an eventful game day on Saturday. The #4 ranked Aggies beat the Florida Gators 34-17. A&M is now 6-0 for the season. The Texas A&M police posted on social media some of their game-day arrests, citations and ejections.

Texas A&M Game Day

What we know:

The one that stands out the most is a post about a person who was found eating a sandwich and drinking whiskey out of a water jug. This person's blood-alcohol content (BAC) was .337. This is not a typo. The legal limit for BAC is .08. This person was nearly five times the legal limit.

According to Alcohol.org, this person is likely to pass out at this level. Respiration and circulation are significantly slowed. Motor responses and reflexes are drastically decreased. The ability to walk or move without assistance is lost. The body's temperature may drop significantly. And feelings of pain may be dulled, which can lead to unaddressed injuries.

According to TAMU police, this person will be charged with public intoxication, but was released to EMS.

That person's identity has not been released.

Dig deeper:

There were a few other citations, arrests, and ejections during the game.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Many of those given citations were released to sober friends or family members. Others were arrested.

The identities of those arrested were not released.