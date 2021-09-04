Fans flood Bevo Boulevard for first Longhorns game of the season
AUSTIN, Texas - The first football game of the season at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium looked a lot like any other game pre-pandemic.
"I love it," said Felipe Castro, a lifelong fan. "It’s what we’ve been waiting for, for a year and a half, almost two years with Covid."
The stadium is operating at 100% capacity this fall. Last season, they were operating at 25%.
"I get a rush when I come down here," said Tolo, who traveled from West Texas to attend the game.
Masks were encouraged but not required. HEB Pharmacy also had a tent by the stadium offering free shots.
The Longhorns ended up winning 38-18 over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
