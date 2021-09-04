Fans flood Bevo Boulevard for first Longhorns game of the season

The first football game of the season at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium looked a lot like any other game pre-pandemic.

"I love it," said Felipe Castro, a lifelong fan. "It’s what we’ve been waiting for, for a year and a half, almost two years with Covid."

The stadium is operating at 100% capacity this fall. Last season, they were operating at 25%.

"I get a rush when I come down here," said Tolo, who traveled from West Texas to attend the game.

Masks were encouraged but not required. HEB Pharmacy also had a tent by the stadium offering free shots.

The Longhorns ended up winning 38-18 over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter