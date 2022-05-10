Farm-based leadership organization Urban Roots empowers youth, nourishes community

Urban Roots is a farmed-based youth leadership organization on a mission to use food and farming to transform the lives of young people. It's also dedicated to inspiring, engaging, and nourishing the community.

The organization started in 2008 with just 15 teenagers and one field as a project of another youth development organization, eventually becoming an independent nonprofit in 2011.

The Urban Roots farm in East Austin is 3.5 acres and serves teens and young adults through paid internships that focus not just on farming, but also on their growth as leaders and good citizens.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Urban Roots is holding a Tour de Farm event on May 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is sold out, but you can still participate in the raffle.