Motorcycle crash in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

Officials say one person has died after a motorcycle crash in North Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the 6800 block of the southbound service road for I-35. It was reportedly a single motorcycle crash and involved only one person.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the incident is being released at this time.

