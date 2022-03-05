Father dies after saving daughter from Michigan house fire

A father has died days after sustaining injuries while saving his daughter following a house explosion.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jeremy Droscha due to injuries sustained in a house fire," Eaton County Fairgrounds posted on its Facebook page. "Jeremy was a big asset to our board, but more importantly a great friend to all of us."

Droscha recently served as the board’s vice president, according to the organization.

RELATED: Silver Spring explosion: 10 transported in apartment building blast, several unaccounted for

The family also confirmed Droscha’s death on Facebook Saturday.

According to FOX 47 News, Droscha’s home exploded Tuesday. He was thrown from his home but rushed back inside to save his 4-year-old daughter, who received minor injuries.

According to a GoFundMe page, Droscha suffered second and third-degree burns over 60% of his body.

Michigan State Police ruled the explosion an accident, according to FOX 47.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.







