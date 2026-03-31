Sharon Selman murder: Pflugerville police still looking for answers six years later

The Brief Pflugerville police still looking for answers in murder of mother, grandmother Sharon Selman was killed in March 2020 at the Century Stone Hill South Apartments There is $26,000 in reward money for tips leading to an arrest



Pflugerville police are still looking for answers in the murder of a woman six years ago.

"Even after six years, one tip could help bring long-awaited answers and justice," police say.

The backstory:

Police said they received a call just before 7:15 a.m. on March 31, 2020, of shots fired in the 1200 block of Town Center Drive at the Century Stone Hill South Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Sharon Selman with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her daughter Lakeshia Craft says she was walking to her car to go on a morning walk when she was shot and killed.

Suspect description

The suspect is believed to be a black male, approximately 5'8" to 5'9" tall and 140 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, gloves, and a industrial white-colored mask.

Pflugerville Police have released this sketch of a potential suspect in the shooting death of Sharon Selman. (Pflugerville Police Department)

In 2021, investigators released a sketch of a potential suspect after they met with a witness.

Family on search for answers

What they're saying:

Craft has spoken out over the years about the search for answers in her mother's death.

"It's extremely frustrating to not have answers and not have justice for my mom, to not really know who's responsible for her death," Craft said in a press conference in 2023.

Craft said her heart sank into her chest when she got a call from detectives that day.

"I just froze and I was like, is she OK? Is she OK? And they started asking you the questions and you know something very bad has happened," Craft said in June 2020. "It’s just unbelievable and we just don’t understand why. Like why her? She didn’t do anything to deserve anything so cold and so evil."

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Craft describes her mother as a kind, gentle, God-fearing woman who was active in her church. She went to Sunday service, helped with Sunday school, and was part of the church’s hospitality committee. Not knowing why she was killed haunts Craft and her family.

Craft shared a message to the suspect in 2023, saying, "you're a sorry excuse for a human being. You're a coward, you took a beautiful soul, you took a mother and grandmother away from her family, and you're going to get caught, your time is coming."

She says not a day goes by where she doesn't think about her mother.

"She was very beautiful, she was well-liked by everyone, always smiling, always happy, the type of person who could really brighten up your day," she said. "She really loved her family, she loved her community, she loved her church, she was just a light, and everyone who knew her and loved her misses her dearly."

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about this case, or who may recognize the individual depicted in the suspect sketch, can:

There is up to $26,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest, $1,000 from Crime Stoppers and $25,000 from Selman's family.