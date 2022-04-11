Fayette County authorities arrest 2 in separate traffic stops

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested two men in two separate traffic stops on April 9.

The first stop happened at around 3:13 a.m. It was conducted on a 2009 Ford F-350 for a traffic violation on US 77 near Eblin Street. A sergeant that made the stop found that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of cocaine along with a loaded .40 handgun.

Booking photo of Emigdio Landaverde Jr. courtesy Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Emigdio Landaverde, Jr. of Hockley. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 < 1 gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The second stop happened just a few minutes after at 3:24 a.m. It was conducted on a 2000 Ford F-150 for a traffic violation on IH-10 westbound mile marker 674. A deputy located methamphetamine in a magnetic box which was placed underneath the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 47-year-old James White of Dayton. White was also shown to have a parole violation warrant from Pardons and Parole for possession of a dangerous drug. He was taken into custody for the warrant as well as a new charge fo possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 >= 4 grams < 200 grams which is a second-degree felony.

Booking photo of James White courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

