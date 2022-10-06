18-year-old arrested after taking deputies on car, foot chase in Fayette County

article

An 18-year-old was arrested after he took deputies on a car and foot chase on Wednesday, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said on Oct. 5 around 12:15 p.m., deputies were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet SUV for a traffic violation in the Cedar Creek subdivision on Hrbacek St.

The SUV did not stop, and a chase began through the subdivision. FCSO said the chase went on for a while until the driver pulled into a driveway on FM 2145 just before Chapparal Estates.

FCSO said the driver got out of the SUV, jumped a fence and a foot chase began. Shortly after, deputies took the man into custody. He was later identified as 18-year-old Hayes Burger.

Hayes Burger, 18, was arrested after taking Fayette County deputies on a chase.

Burger was transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with Evading Arrest and Detention with a vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief, due to his vehicle damaging a gate to the property when he bailed out his vehicle.