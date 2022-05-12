Fayette County officials searching for missing cognitively impaired senior citizen

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in searching for a missing 74-year-old.

Allen Campbell is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, leading officials to believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Campbell is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6'2" and weighs 280 lbs. He was last seen wearing a striped short sleeve shirt and blue jeans at 10 p.m. on May 11, 2022 in a black 2009 Ford F-150 with an extended cab. The Texas license plate number of the truck is HHM0161.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 979-968-5856.