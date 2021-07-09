Fayette County Sheriff's Office receives 'Friends of NRA' grant

article

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office has once again received a grant from the NRA.

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek announced that the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the NRA Foundation and Friends of NRA in the amount of $3333.00. FCSO says the money received from the grant will be used to fund the purchase of service ammunition to be used for enhanced firearms training for Sheriff’s Deputies, Reserve Deputies and Corrections Personnel.

Friends of NRA is a grassroots fund-raising program that fosters community involvement to organize and, with help from NRA field staff, plan community events for firearms enthusiasts. The NRA says all net proceeds from Friends of NRA events are allocated to The NRA Foundation, the leading charitable organization in support of the shooting sports.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says it has been receiving grants from Friends of NRA for many years now. In 2020, The Sheriff’s Office also received a grant of $3580 but due to the pandemic, the office says a formal announcement was postponed.

"I would again like to thank Friends of NRA for their continuous support," Sheriff Korenek commented.

