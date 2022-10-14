Woman accused of stealing mail in Fayette County

A woman in Fayette County has been arrested for allegedly stealing pounds of mail containing identifying information.

43-year-old Michelle Phillips of West Point has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Michelle Phillips (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says that on Oct. 11, a deputy received a report about fraudulent charges on a person's bank account.

An investigation into the charges led to a search warrant obtained for a home in the West Point area. During the search, investigators found around five pounds of stolen mail containing identifying information, methamphetamine, a shotgun and "criminal instruments," says FCSO.

Phillips was arrested at the home.