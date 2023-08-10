FBI, Austin Police bomb squad investigating "object" in Cedar Park

The FBI and the Austin Police Bomb Squad are investigating an "object" in Cedar Park.

The Cedar Park Police Department says officers are at 335 Cypress Creek, just off S. Bell Boulevard, assisting the other agencies with an investigation.

Some residents have been temporarily evacuated out of an abundance of caution while the bomb squad examines an object at the scene.

MORE CEDAR PARK NEWS

Residents are asked to steer clear of the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.