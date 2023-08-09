No injuries reported after explosion at St. David's hospital parking garage: APD

Austin police responded to a bomb hotshot call at St. David's Hospital in central Austin Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5:23 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, APD responded to a bomb hotshot call in the 900 block of East 32nd Street.

Officers were directed to the St. David's Hospital parking garage due to an explosion.

The nature of the explosion is still being investigated. The hospital has closed the garage temporarily. No injuries were reported.

Officers are still on the scene as the investigation continues.

Authorities advise drivers to expect delays around the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.