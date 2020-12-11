FDA to 'rapidly work toward' emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will "rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization" of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement released by the government agency.

On Thursday, an advisory panel met with Pfizer representatives to review data from its drug trials conducted this year.

The trials found that the drug was 95% effective at preventing serious cases of COVID-19 and that the drug was “well-tolerated,” Pfizer said.

RELATED: US advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine in last step before FDA approval

Thursday’s advisory panel endorsed Pfizer’s vaccine candidate.

The FDA said it has notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed of its plan so “they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.”

Advertisement

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and medical syringe with the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and BioNTech German biotechnology company logos are seen in this creative photo. (Photo by Vincent Kalut/Photone Expand

A final FDA decision is expected within days, which would allow the drug to be administered sometime next week.

This story was reported from Atlanta.