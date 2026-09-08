Federal government examines safety of Tesla Cybercabs

The Brief The National Highway Traffic Administration has opened an audit into Tesla’s Cybercab certification The agency is looking at whether the Cybercab can meet those standards without traditional controls like a steering wheel, brake pedal, or accelerator A Texas State associate professor spoke about the audit



Federal regulators are looking into Tesla’s new Cybercabs in Austin.

Last week, autonomous vehicles hit the streets and started charging customers for rides.

How safe are Cybercabs?

The backstory:

Questions about safety are being examined by the federal government.

The National Highway Traffic Administration has opened an audit into Tesla’s Cybercab certification. Under U.S. law, automakers are responsible for self-certifying that their vehicles meet all applicable safety standards. NHTSA can then audit that certification.

In this case, the agency is looking at whether the Cybercab can meet those standards without traditional controls like a steering wheel, brake pedal, or accelerator.

Professor speaks on the safety of Cybercabs

What they're saying:

"In a sense, we have it backwards when it comes to a technology like this," Texas State University Electrical Engineering Associate Professor Damian Valles said.

Valles said the technology may be moving faster than the rules designed to govern it.

"The oversight process for this needs to be changed in a way where they have to be certified by an oversight agency where they can approve this before they go out there and do this," Valles said.

He said there is a reason for this though.

"They want to also test these things before they release them and the best test you can have is to do it with the public, which also becomes and comes with a risk, right?" Valles said.

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Dig deeper:

For now, there is no indication the audit itself will stop Cybercab rides in Austin. The review could end without any further action, or, if NHTSA finds a compliance issue, it could lead to additional proceedings or even changes to the vehicle.

This audit does not automatically mean the Cybercab is unsafe or that Tesla’s service in Austin is illegal. It means NHTSA is reviewing the vehicle and the certification process.

"I think with technology, like everything, we are safer as we use it more," Valles said. "…but there's always a trial period for these types of technologies."

Valles said this sort of technology is the future.

"I think the adaption, again, will be based on your trust and sometimes your age range on this, right? I think there's going to be a long-term adaption to this, but I think it's going to disrupt a lot of how we either purchase or not purchase vehicles anymore," Valles said.

What's next:

There is no indication about how long this audit will take.