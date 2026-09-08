Republicans prepare for midterm convention in Dallas

The Brief The Republican midterm convention will take place in Dallas this week There is a long list of notable Republican speakers, including President Trump and Vice President JD Vance



Republicans will gather in Dallas for a special midterm convention.

This convention is their final drive to the November midterms.

Republican midterm convention in Dallas

What they're saying:

"The first thing is they're calling it a convention, but it really isn't. Even Donald Trump has said it's going to be a rally like no other," said political analyst Brian Smith with St. Edwards University.

The GOP’s national ballot roster is set. The gathering in the Lone Star State may be more of a halftime locker room speech.

"What we are having is a chance for the Republicans to mend bridges. And try to figure out what they're going to do in the Fall if they want to keep the House and Senate," said Smith.

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The big show in Dallas has a long list of notable Republican speakers, including President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"And then President Trump will be finishing with a special surprise on Thursday. And the overarching theme of this entire Republican convention is contrasting the common-sense agenda of Republicans of lowering taxes, securing the border, and... Keeping communities safe by stopping crime with Democrats' crazy agenda of unleashing open borders, eliminating oil and gas, and raising your taxes," said Zach Craft, a spokesperson for RNC Dallas.

Gina Hinojosa responds

The other side:

Democrats have not organized a big response to counter the Dallas GOP event. But gubernatorial nominee, Gina Hinojosa, said she will be in the neighborhood talking a lot this week about affordability.

"This area is a battleground. This area has grown tremendously in just the last few years. And so, there are a lot of diverse communities. It's important to be here, talking to different communities, hearing their needs," said Hinojosa.

Hinojosa is hoping to flip the current concerns about the economy to their advantage.

"People are really less partisan this year is what I've noticed, and they are very curious about who's running, who's going to deliver for them to make their lives easier. So, yeah, that is what 2026 is about. It is about this high-cost economy for sure. But this high-cost economy and what it means to who we are as Texans, who we as Americans," said Hinojosa.

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Dig deeper:

Recent polling indicates this midterm is the Democrats' election to lose, according to Smith.

"It's a midterm election with Donald Trump on the ticket. He's an unpopular president, according to the polls. His economic policies are not seen as being helpful to Americans. Inflation is high. The war in Iran is not popular. So, everything is leaning towards the Democrats," said Smith.

Both political parties are claiming they have the economic answer. President Trump also recently downplayed the negative qualities linked to GOP senate candidate Ken Paxton, while the Paxton campaign launched an ad that questions the religious beliefs of Democratic rival James Talarico.

Smith was asked if there is the risk voters will eventually view all the mixed messaging as if they are getting a sales pitch from a shady used car lot.

"Right, we see what Donald Trump's been saying. He's really doing a version of the devil you know versus devil you don't, the lesser of two evils."