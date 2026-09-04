Christopher Trevino murder: Man gets 40 years for killing teen protecting his sister

The Brief Man will serve 40 years for a murder he committed when he was 15 Isaac Arispe was convicted of the 2020 murder of 19-year-old Christopher Trevino Trevino was shot, killed while protecting his sister outside their Kyle home.



A man will serve 40 years for murdering a teenager protecting his sister outside their Kyle home in 2020.

21-year-old Isaac Arispe was 15 at the time of the murder, but was certified to stand trial as an adult.

What they're saying:

A jury convicted Arispe in March of murdering 19-year-old Christopher Trevino in December 2020. He opted to have the judge sentence him.

During the punishment phase, corrections officers and staff shared evidence of multiple incidents involving Arispe assaulting other inmates and having dangerous contraband.

The Hays County Criminal District Attorney's office says there were more than 30 documented incidents during the three years he had been in custody. There was also testimony identifying him as a member of a criminal street gang.

Isaac Arispe

Several of Christopher Trevino's family members also testified, describing the profound impact his death has had on him.

In deciding the 40-year prison sentence, Judge Tibbe acknowledged that Arispe had only been 15 at the time of the murder, but also that her sentence "had to address the profound harm he had done to the victim, his family and our community," says the DA's office.

The murder of Christopher Trevino

The backstory:

19-year-old Christopher Trevino was shot and killed days before Christmas outside his Kyle home. His family said at the time he was trying to protect his 15-year-old sister.

The sister told FOX 7 Austin in 2020 that she had arranged to sell something to a schoolmate using Snapchat. The DA's office says it was marijuana.

The girl's schoolmate was driven to the home to make the purchase. The sister then walked into the street to give him the item, but instead of pulling out cash, he pulled out a gun.

Trevino was just getting home when he heard the commotion. He saw his sister being held at gunpoint and ran across the street to break things up. That’s when the 15-year-old fatally shot him once in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Trevino's family said to FOX 7 Austin that the teen, who was later identified as Arispe, had been arrested at a nearby apartment complex before the police even cleared the scene in front of their home.

During the trial, the jury also heard evidence that Arispe had been messaging other friends and family for bullets and saying he was going to rob someone, all while communicating with Trevino's sister.

Who was Christopher Trevino?

The teen had been studying business at Texas A&M San Antonio and was studying online from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had also gotten a job at Home Depot.

The family describes Trevino as intelligent, likable, and always looking to "help others." He was an organ donor.

His mom said in 2020 that her son had a smile that "lit up the room." She joked it really was a "million-dollar smile" given how much the family spent on braces.

"He's Christopher to me, but he was always my Binky baby," she said later to FOX 7 Austin. Ivory says her son Christopher, or Binky as she liked to call him, was special.

"He was going to be someone, and he was going to take care of everyone," she said, adding that her son was loved by so many people.