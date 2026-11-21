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The Brief Federal attorneys acknowledged an Austin man sent to Mexico after a Texas traffic stop is a U.S. citizen. Brian Jose Morales Garcia alleges agents coerced him into leaving. The government says he agreed voluntarily. He returned Aug. 30. Federal attorneys now want his claims against federal officials dismissed.



The federal government acknowledged Friday that an Austin man sent to Mexico after a Texas traffic stop is a U.S. citizen, while asking a judge to dismiss his claims against federal officials.

Government attorneys maintain that Brian Jose Morales Garcia voluntarily agreed to return to Mexico. Morales Garcia alleges agents threatened him with imprisonment and coerced him into falsely saying he had entered the country illegally.

Federal government acknowledges Morales Garcia’s US citizenship

In court documents filed Friday, Justice Department attorneys wrote that Morales Garcia "is a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico."

The backstory:

A DPS trooper stopped a vehicle in which Morales Garcia was a passenger on April 3, 2026, near Fredericksburg. Officers contacted immigration authorities after he could not provide identification, according to court documents. Morales Garcia was born in Denver and raised in Mexico before moving to Austin.

A lawsuit filed by Morales Garcia claims the 25-year-old was coerced while in custody to sign deportation papers. He was deported to Mexico on April 7, 2026.

The government says an agent relied on Mexican records listing a Mexican birthplace and on statements it says Morales Garcia made. It denies that he was threatened or coerced.

The complaint, meanwhile, alleges that family and friends tried to deliver his original citizenship documents and were refused.

In an April statement to the Texas Tribune, shortly after Morales García’s removal, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security disputed Morales’ citizenship claim, saying in a written statement that its agents "did NOT arrest a U.S. citizen."

"Agents determined Morales-Garcia was illegally in the U.S. through record checks," the statement said. "Morales-Garcia also admitted he is a Mexican national and he entered the country illegally. He was subsequently removed to Mexico on April 7."

He was permitted to reenter on Aug. 30, nearly five months after being sent to Mexico. The motion says lawyers for both sides worked together to gather information about his birthplace and negotiated his return.

Feds seek dismissal of claims against federal officials

Federal attorneys are asking the court to dismiss Morales Garcia’s claims against federal officials and agents. His lawsuit also brings separate claims against unidentified DPS officers and Gillespie County sheriff’s deputies.

Morales Garcia is seeking an undisclosed amount of money as part of the lawsuit.