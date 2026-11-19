The Brief The Travis County Sheriff's Office has entered into a new federal immigration enforcement agreement The TCSO will have one correction officer that will execute civil immigration warrants on ICE's behalf within the jail facility



The Travis County Sheriff's Office has entered into a new federal immigration enforcement agreement.

This is to comply with a new state law, SB 8.

The backstory:

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, the department chose the Warrant Service Officer model (WSO) because that option will have the lowest impact on the community and is the more cost-effective way to comply with SB 8.

The TCSO will have one correction officer that will execute civil immigration warrants on ICE's behalf within the jail facility.

What they're saying:

"I wholeheartedly believe the responsibility of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is to enforce state law. Therefore, TCSO has deliberately chosen the most limited SB 8 option. Signing this agreement does not mean I agree with the law. I sincerely hope lawmakers will make changes that don’t add the burden of enforcing federal law to the duties of local law enforcement agencies," said Sheriff Sally Hernandez.