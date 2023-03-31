Woman arrested on 11 felony drug charges in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - A woman is now facing almost a dozen felony drug charges after a narcotics investigation on a Kyle home, says the Hays County Sheriff's Office.
In March, HCSO's Special Services Unit started the investigation on a home in the 200 block of Dusky Thrush Drive. Through surveillance, deputies identified the primary suspect as 33-year-old Janelle Renee Cano.
Janelle Cano
On March 28, deputies conducted a vehicle stop on Cano for a violation of the Texas Transportation Code. A probable cause search of Cano’s vehicle yielded:
- 31.23g of methamphetamine
- 31.23g of cocaine
- 10.65g of alprazolam (Xanax)
- 82.86g of oxycodone hydrochloride/acetaminophen
- 233.48g of MDMA (Ecstasy)
- 211.52g of fentanyl
- 207.38g of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine
A search warrant for Cano’s residence yielded more narcotics and evidence of drug distribution, including 55.4g of fentanyl, 9.47g of cocaine, 42.0g of MDMA, and 4g of THC.
(Hays County Sheriff's Office)
Cano was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail on March 29th on the following felony charges:
- First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g for the methamphetamine
- First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g for the cocaine
- State-jail felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group3 <28g, for the alprazolam/Xanax
- First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group1 >=4g<200g for the oxycodone hydrochloride/acetaminophen
- First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 >=4g<200g for the MDMA (Ecstasy)
- First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1-B >4g<400G for the fentanyl
- First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 >=4g<400g for the amphetamine/dextroamphetamine
- First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1-B >=4g<200g for the fentanyl
- First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1>=4g<200g for the cocaine
- First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 >=4g<400g for the MDMA (Ecstasy)
- Third-degree felony Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 >=1g<4g for the THC
Total bond has been set at $395,000 and the investigation is still ongoing. Additional charges are expected to be filed for two counts of Endangering a Child.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc. is asked to contact HCSO at 512-393-7896 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 or by submitting information online or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.