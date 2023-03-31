Woman arrested on 11 felony drug charges in Kyle

A woman is now facing almost a dozen felony drug charges after a narcotics investigation on a Kyle home, says the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

In March, HCSO's Special Services Unit started the investigation on a home in the 200 block of Dusky Thrush Drive. Through surveillance, deputies identified the primary suspect as 33-year-old Janelle Renee Cano.

Janelle Cano

On March 28, deputies conducted a vehicle stop on Cano for a violation of the Texas Transportation Code. A probable cause search of Cano’s vehicle yielded:

31.23g of methamphetamine

31.23g of cocaine

10.65g of alprazolam (Xanax)

82.86g of oxycodone hydrochloride/acetaminophen

233.48g of MDMA (Ecstasy)

211.52g of fentanyl

207.38g of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine

A search warrant for Cano’s residence yielded more narcotics and evidence of drug distribution, including 55.4g of fentanyl, 9.47g of cocaine, 42.0g of MDMA, and 4g of THC.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Cano was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail on March 29th on the following felony charges:

First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g for the methamphetamine

First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g for the cocaine

State-jail felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group3 <28g, for the alprazolam/Xanax

First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group1 >=4g<200g for the oxycodone hydrochloride/acetaminophen

First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 >=4g<200g for the MDMA (Ecstasy)

First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1-B >4g<400G for the fentanyl

First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 >=4g<400g for the amphetamine/dextroamphetamine

First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1-B >=4g<200g for the fentanyl

First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1>=4g<200g for the cocaine

First-degree felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 >=4g<400g for the MDMA (Ecstasy)

Third-degree felony Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 >=1g<4g for the THC

Total bond has been set at $395,000 and the investigation is still ongoing. Additional charges are expected to be filed for two counts of Endangering a Child.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc. is asked to contact HCSO at 512-393-7896 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 or by submitting information online or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.