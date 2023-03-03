18-year-old arrested in connection with fatal fentanyl overdose of a child: police

A Hays County teen has been arrested in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a minor.

18-year-old Jubenal Flores Sanchez has been charged with third-degree felony delivery of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Jubenal Flores Sanchez (City of Kyle)

There could be more charges filed as the DA's office reviews the case, says police.

Sanchez was arrested Feb. 27 by the Kyle and San Marcos police departments following an investigation involving the delivery of fentanyl and the death of a child in Hays County.

He was linked to the death through the investigation of various social media accounts and other data obtained through a search warrant, says police.

The Kyle and San Marcos police departments say they have been working together investigating cases involving fentanyl and fentanyl overdoses in both cities and the surrounding area.

Anyone with information on this crime or other related crimes are encouraged to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.