Hays CISD 14-year-old student dies from suspected overdose, City of San Marcos says

A 14-year-old Hays CISD student has died following a suspected overdose, the City of San Marcos said.

The City said on Jan. 3, around 12:30 p.m., a family member found a 14-year-old unconscious in her room. When first responders arrived to the home, they performed life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

San Marcos police are investigating, and the toxicology results are still pending. However, an accidental narcotics overdose is suspected, the City said.

Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright released a statement on the incident. He said in part, there were three cases of "suspected accidental fentanyl poisonings" involving students as young as the seventh grade over Christmas break.

"Additionally, we had another student who passed away during the break. Though no autopsy results are back yet, law enforcement investigators are now considering the possibility that an accidental fentanyl poisoning may be to blame. If so, that would be the fourth fentanyl poisoning during our Christmas break, and the fifth student our district has lost to fentanyl this school year," Dr. Wright said in the statement.

Dr. Wright also mentioned the Fighting Fentanyl campaign that was created following the deaths of four Hays CISD students due to fentanyl overdoses.

