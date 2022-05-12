Immersive light installation to debut at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

article

C3 Presents, in collaboration with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin, is announcing that highly-acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro's Field of Light will debut at the Wildflower Center on September 9.

Field of Light is a display of 28,000 stemmed spheres that are subtly lit by solar-powered fiber-optics. It showcases the intersection of art, technology, and nature and its purpose is to inspire a sense of shared existence, and of being part of life’s essential pattern.

The installation unites with the outdoors, celebrating the natural topography of the landscape, and is expected to create an immersive and emotional experience for guests on the 16 acres in the Arboretum at the Wildflower Center.

"Austin is such a unique destination that embodies many of the core values of this installation. My hope is that the Field of Light installation will inspire visitors to contemplate a kinder and more connected world," said Munro in a news release. "The Wildflower Center is the ideal venue for this exhibition simply because it brings people, art, and nature together."

Munro is best known for large-scale light-based artworks inspired by his continuous study of light and his curiosity about shared human experiences. With a fine arts degree, early career training in the lighting design industry, and an inventive urge for reuse, Munro creates art that captures his responses to literature, music, science, and the world around him. His work has been commissioned by and displayed in special exhibitions in galleries, parks, grand estates, cathedrals, botanical gardens, and museums around the globe.

Lee Clippard, executive director of the Wildflower Center, said, "The shifts of color and light will be a unique and provocative way to celebrate our Central Texas landscape."

Tickets will be on sale in July. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Wildflower Center. Guests can enjoy the exhibit from September through December 2022.

Advertisement

Click here to learn more.