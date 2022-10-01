VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin

A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale.

Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222.

The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX 7 that they responded to a car on fire between the 5900 and 6500 blocks of Mopac around noon.

AFD says the fire was under the hood of the car and no one appeared to be injured.

TxDOT's traffic map showed some traffic delays and congestion in the area along the southbound lanes around the time of the crash.