Fiery wreck on SH 45 leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

A fiery wreck overnight in Southeast Travis County left one person dead and another critically injured.

Austin-Travis County EMS says 2 vehicles crashed around 1:57 a.m. Friday on State Highway 45 near Turnersville Rd close to Creedmoor.

One car was on fire when first responders arrived, and one person was trapped in each vehicle.

First responders got one person out and they were taken to Dell Seton by Starflight with critical injuries.

The other person died at the scene.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the eastbound lanes of SH 45 will be closed for some time for the investigation.

