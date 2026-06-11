FIFA World Cup: Texas DPS sends explosive detection K-9 teams to Houston

The Brief Texas DPS is sending six explosives detection K-9 teams to Houston for the FIFA World Cup The K-9s are trained to detect a wide range of explosive materials K-9 Rouge is the first directional control explosives detection dog in Texas, allowing her to work off leash



As Houston prepares to host FIFA World Cup events this month, Texas DPS is bringing in some extra security. Six explosives detection K-9 teams are being deployed to help search venues and keep fans safe.

What they're saying:

K-9 Rogue and Texas DPS K-9 handler Trooper Christa Steadman did a couple training exercises near the Texas Capitol on Thursday.

K-9 Rogue is trained to detect a wide range of explosive materials. Soon, she will be putting those skills to work on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Texas DPS is sending six explosives detective K-9 teams to Houston, to help secure FIFA World Cup events this month.

"Our mission doesn't change at the FIFA events compared to what it does at the capitol. It's the same event. We're still searching for threats to keep the staff, we're keeping the spectators and everybody that attends these events safe," Texas Highway Patrol Captain Boyd Lamb said.

K-9 Rogue and K-9 Nova will be heading there this weekend.

"Our job will be mostly stadium security. We'll go, and we'll do sweeps, we'll do scans of the area, make sure that we're doing it before games, after games, all of that. We're going to be busy, that's for sure," Trooper Steadman said.

K-9 Rogue brings an additional tool to the job. She is the first directional control explosives detection dog in Texas, allowing her to work off leash.

"With Rogue, I could be 20, 50 feet away, and she's able to go out and make sure that there's nothing out there that could be a danger to me or the surrounding area," Trooper Steadman said.

For these K-9’s, it is just another day working. For the thousands of fans expected in Houston, it is an extra layer of security.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026™ games?

What you can do:

You can catch all the FIFA World Cup 2026 action on TV and streaming.

On Friday, tune in for USA vs. Paraguay — with a star-studded opening ceremony — live and free on Tubi. Note, you will need to be signed in to watch.

Another option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include: