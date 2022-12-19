Final findings of 2020 Texas General Election audit released by Secretary of State

The Texas Secretary of State's Office released its final findings in a forensic audit of the 2020 General Election. The election audit was started in 2021 under the directive of Governor Abbott.

According to the audit report, Texas voters should have a "high level of confidence" in the accuracy of Texas elections.

The audit goes on to say when procedures are followed as outlined, the results of elections are "trustworthy."

The Phase 2 final report, which spans 360 pages, includes key findings from the 2020 General Election on aspects of the election process, including:

Reconciliation of voters checked in versus ballots cast

Physical security of election equipment

Adequacy of counties' training materials

Ballot-by-mail processes

Provisional ballots

Voter registration

Complaints received regarding alleged irregularities.

The audit closely examined the voter rolls and ballots cast in the state's two largest democratic counties, Dallas and Harris, and the two largest republican counties, Collin and Tarrant.

Director of the Forensic Audit Division Chad Ennis did note some discrepancies and irregularities were found when procedures were not properly followed.

To view the full report, click here.