Final day to register to vote in upcoming election

Today is the last chance for voters to register for this year's upcoming November election.

All applications must be postmarked by October 5 or dropped off at an official voting registration location in order for a person to be eligible to vote on November 3 or before.

Any resident with an application that's postmarked after today's date will be registered to vote but unable to cast a ballot for this year's November election.

A voter's registration becomes valid in the precinct of a voter's address 30 days after the application is received.

In Travis County, to be eligible to vote in the November election, you must be a U.S. citizen, live in the county, at least 18-years-old on Election Day, not a convicted felon, and no deemed mentally incapacitated by a court exercising probate jurisdiction. Those convicted of a felony may vote if they completed their sentence, probation, and parole.

With today marking the deadline for registration, voters in Travis County have a final opportunity to prepare for the November election.

For voters who live outside of Travis County but still need to register, you can head to votetexas.gov for more information.

