Firefighters battle fire at abandoned business complex in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire overnight.
It started before 6 a.m. Monday at an abandoned landscaping business complex in the 2100 block of Polaris Ave. in North Austin.
The Austin Fire Department says the building was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters battled a fire on Polaris Ave. overnight. (Austin Fire Department)
The fire is now under control.
No injuries have been reported.