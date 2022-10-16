Fire causes major damage to Manor home
MANOR, Texas - A fire caused major damage to a home in Manor around noon Sunday.
Shortly around noon, firefighters with Travis County ESD 12 responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East Browning Street, just off Lexington Street.
Crews from Pflugerville Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene to assist getting the flames under control.
No injuries were reported and investigators are currently working to determine the cause.