Fire crews fight 7 separate grass fires in Travis County

Travis County fire crews responded to several brush fires in the area Monday night.

Travis County ESD 12 said crews went to a brush fire near Fuchs Grove and Gregg Lane. There were a total of seven separate grass fires with two of the locations moving into heavier fuels.

Officials said the fire is contained and crews are extinguishing hot spots.

Fire crews will remain on the scene to monitor fire conditions for the next couple of hours.

An estimated four acres were impacted.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area near Fuchs Grove and Gregg Lane.

