Wildfire danger remains high in Texas

Despite the more fall-like weather, fire danger in Texas isn’t cooling off.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is providing an update on fire potential across the state this week.

The Texas A&M forest service says drier days ahead could bring an increased risk.

"We do expect fire potential to probably increase in the coming few days," said Walter Flocke, fire analyst, Texas A&M Forest Service.

The agency says the environment is shifting from cool and moist to a hot, dry pattern.

"In the coming days, the high plains up in the Amarillo, Lubbock area is going to see an increase in some winds, mostly out of the southwest. And so, we're looking at that and looking at some pretty above normal temperatures up in that part of the state as well," said Flocke.

Those conditions, combined with passing fronts, could lead to low to moderate fire potential on Tuesday and Thursday.

"What those fronts do is they kind of increase the amount of wind that's out there. And we know wind is something that can lead to fires, you know, becoming harder to control," said Flocke.

On top of that, "This time of year, we also start seeing the grasses, which are fuel for fires, they start to cure out and go dormant for the winter months. And some grasses in the state were already getting pretty dry from the summer drought and heat months as well," said Flocke.

Light rain over the weekend helped keep fuel moisture near normal, keeping fire potential low across east, central, and south Texas.

Currently, the state’s wildfire preparedness level is at level 3, meaning wildfire activity is impacting several regions due to dry vegetation, drought, or frequent fires.

No rain is forecast statewide over the next seven days, and a warm and dry pattern is likely to continue into mid-November.

"Please obey your burn bans, and, and be smart about anything outside that can create a spark or cause a wildfire, please," said Flocke.

The Austin Fire Department shared its local wildfire readiness update on Monday.

About 14% of Austin is considered high-risk for wildfires. Of that, 54% is covered by a community wildfire protection plan. The remaining 46% are "opportunity zones," where those plans are still being developed.

The city has a wildfire hub where you can check what the risk is to your property. For more information, click here.