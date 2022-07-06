Fire near Florence fully contained, approximately 600 acres burned

The structure fire near the DPS training facility off Pecan Branch near Florence is now fully contained, according to Williamson County officials.

According to the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), the fire spread to approximately 600 acres. Crews had been unable to accurately map the size of the fire until Tuesday, July 5, due to difficult terrain.

According to officials, Williamson County Emergency Communications was notified of the fire at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

Efforts were led by Williamson County ESD 5/Jarrell Fire Department and the Florence Fire Department. There were an additional 175 local firefighters from several fire departments including Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Hutto, Temple, Killeen, Salado, Bartlett and Liberty Hill, on scene.

Several other agencies responded to assist including Texas A&M Forest Service, DPS, TDEM, Travis County STAR Flight, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Emergency Management.

No injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.