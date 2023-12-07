Firefighter injured while battling fire in Southeast Austin

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

An Austin firefighter has been injured while battling a fire in Southeast Austin.

The Austin Fire Department responded to reports of a roof on fire in the 1790 block of Burton Drive on Thursday morning. That's near Woodland Ave. off Riverside Dr.

The fire is out, but crews are still on scene finishing the overhaul.

AFD says one firefighter was injured and was taken to a hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

AFD says the injury was non-life-threatening and was not smoke or heat related.

Still no word on what caused the fire.