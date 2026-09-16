Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across Texas

The Brief Multiple large wildfires are still burning across Texas All the fires are currently under investigation and the exact cause of each fire has not been determined yet The Forest Service is asking everyone to do their part to help prevent wildfires



Firefighters are battling multiple large wildfires across the state as hot, dry conditions continue to fuel fire activity.

One fire forced evacuations this week.

Hydra Fire in Bosque County

The backstory:

The state is dealing with prolonged drought, dry vegetation and elevated temperatures, and that's already translating to more wildfire activity.

"The Texas A&M forest service received nine new requests for assistance on wildfires burning within the last 24 hours," said Laura Stevens, Texas A&M Forest Service.

On Monday, the Hydra Fire started in Bosque County during elevated wildfire conditions.

The fire prompted evacuations in the Meridian area, with everyone ordered to leave as crews worked to stop the spread near the city limits.

"On the ground right now for Hydra, there are crews from local and state. There are crews from different parts of the state. They're helping as well as aviation resources on scene," said Stevens.

As of Wednesday night, the Hydra Fire had burned about 1,100 acres and was 25% contained.

The evacuation order for the city of Meridian has since been lifted, but officials warn conditions can change quickly. And residents should remain prepared and monitor official sources for any new evacuation information.

Dry River Fire in Sutton County

The backstory:

On Tuesday, the Dry River Fire started burning in Sutton County near Sonora. It burned up to 7,000 acres by Wednesday night.

"That fire did see a lot of activity. Later in the afternoon yesterday, as the wind shifted, the relative humidity dropped and then again, the vegetation out there is very dry. So those combinations plus topography created extreme fire behavior out there," said Stevens.

Other wildfires in Texas

Big picture view:

Crews are also battling the Red Bank Fire in Parker County, west of Fort Worth.

Firefighters are making progress containing the Ross Fire which has been burning since August 24. The forest service says fire activity there is now minimal.

All the fires are currently under investigation.

At this point, the exact cause of each fire has not been determined yet.

What you can do:

Still, officials say the state is entering a period of prolonged drought along with elevated temperatures and low relative humidity.

"What that means for the general public is when you go outside, it's really hot. And then the grass and the vegetation that is around you is very dry, brittle, crispy, and there's a lack of moisture in that vegetation, which is leading to more intense fire behavior and more intense fire activity that we have been seeing lately," said Stevens.

The Forest Service is asking everyone to do their part to help prevent wildfires.

"9 out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans, so we're just asking everybody to be very mindful of their conditions and their activities outside, especially during these dry conditions right now," said Stevens.