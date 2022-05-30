Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters quickly put out fire in Del Valle

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Del Valle
Firefighters quickly put out a fire in Del Valle near State Highway 130 and Pearce Lane on Monday.

DEL VALLE, Texas - Firefighters said conditions on Memorial Day were ripe for a brush or grass fire to quickly get out of control.

Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to a fire near State Highway 130 and Pearce Lane, southeast of Austin, on Monday.

Flames spread to grass and brush in the area and a vehicle was also damaged.

Firefighters said, at one point, the fire threatened a neighborhood at Pimlico Drive.

Shortly after, the fire was quickly put out and there was no danger to the public.