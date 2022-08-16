Firefighters injured battling residential building fire in North Austin

Two Austin firefighters were injured battling a three-alarm fire at a residential building in North Austin.

The fire started just after 7:30 p.m. on August 15 at a building off of Research Boulevard, north of Balcones Woods Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the building's roof.

The fire reportedly started on a second-floor balcony and spread to the attic.

The Austin Fire Department says the first was under control by 9:30 p.m.

Eight units were damaged and 13 adults and 1 child have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluation, their conditions are not known.