2 firefighters killed in two-vehicle crash in Lockhart

Two Central Texas firefighters were killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

A City of Lockhart official said around 1:45 p.m., Lockhart police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Park Rd./ FM 20 and San Jacinto St. involving a fire truck.

Police said a woman driving southbound on San Jacinto St. was struck by a Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department brush truck as she turned into State Park Rd. The brush truck rolled over, killing two firefighters, 21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco, officials said. The woman in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

State Park Rd./FM 20, from S. Medina St. and Patton Rd., was shut down to traffic in the duration of the investigation.

Lockhart police, with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, are thoroughly examining what led to the crash.

LPD filed a summons for failing to yield right-of-way for the woman. A summons is similar to a citation.