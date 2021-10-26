Fire crews remain on scene of massive fire at building in Pennsauken; no injuries reported

Officials on Wednesday were investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a large building that housed several businesses in southern New Jersey.

Crews in Camden County remain on the scene and are battling a four-alarm fire in a commercial building.

Firefighters were called to the 6600 block of Deacon Avenue and Route 130 south in Pennsauken Township Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. for a building fire.

SKYFOX shows flames and smoke shooting through the roof of the one-story structure.

Pennsauken Fire Chief Joseph Palumbo said there were no injuries in the course of battling the flames. He added there were several explosions while crews were working and a failure of two walls.

Crews are expected to work through the night to douse the flames.

The southbound lane of Route 130 still remains closed at this time as crews work to contain the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

