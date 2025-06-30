Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters battle large fire in Burnet County

By
Published  June 30, 2025 5:37pm CDT
Burnet County
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Firefighters battled a large fire in Burnet
    • The fire is at a tire recycling facility in the 3300 Block of E SH 29
    • There are no reports of any injuries at this time

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Firefighters battled a large fire at a tire recycling facility in Burnet County on Monday.

It is not clear what started the fire, but you could see a large plume of smoke for miles.

VIDEO: Firefighters work to put out large fire

VIDEO: Firefighters work to put out large fire

Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Burnet County. (Courtesy: Jose Flores)

According to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, around 5:30 p.m., on Monday, June 30, a fire started at the Reliable Tire Disposal in the 3300 Block of E SH 29.

Clouds of black smoke covered the highway, causing SH 29 to shut down in both directions, east and westbound.

There were also limited evacuation orders in place for nearby buildings, 

Image 1 of 5

Courtesy: Marie Beaver

Residents nearby said they were frustrated because they weren't allowed to go into their neighborhood. 

One person said it was a matter of time before the facility caught fire. 

VIDEO: Large fire at tire recycling facility

VIDEO: Large fire at tire recycling facility

First responders are working to put out a large fire at a tire recycling facility. (Courtesy: Kody Hall)

As of now, there have been no reports of any injuries.

The Source: Information from the Burnet County Sheriff's Office and interviews conducted by FOX 7 Austin's Tan Radford

Burnet County