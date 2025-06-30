Firefighters battle large fire in Burnet County

The Brief Firefighters battled a large fire in Burnet The fire is at a tire recycling facility in the 3300 Block of E SH 29 There are no reports of any injuries at this time



Firefighters battled a large fire at a tire recycling facility in Burnet County on Monday.

It is not clear what started the fire, but you could see a large plume of smoke for miles.

According to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, around 5:30 p.m., on Monday, June 30, a fire started at the Reliable Tire Disposal in the 3300 Block of E SH 29.

Clouds of black smoke covered the highway, causing SH 29 to shut down in both directions, east and westbound.

There were also limited evacuation orders in place for nearby buildings,

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Marie Beaver

Residents nearby said they were frustrated because they weren't allowed to go into their neighborhood.

One person said it was a matter of time before the facility caught fire.

As of now, there have been no reports of any injuries.