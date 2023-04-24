Fires 'intentionally' set inside washer, dryer in Fort Hood laundry room

Authorities are investigating after two fires were "intentionally" set in a barracks laundry room at Fort Hood early Saturday morning.

The military post says its fire department was dispatched around 1 a.m. April 22 in response to a fire alarm. They forced their way into a laundry room and found two fires, one in a washer and the other in a dryer.

Firefighters were able to extinguish both with minimal structural damages and all occupants of the barracks were safely evacuated, says Fort Hood.

Investigators now believe the fires were started intentionally and that military police were informed that building walls and windows had been vandalized and the paint appeared fresh.

Currently, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident as a suspected arson. CID Special Agents have also examined the crime scene, collected evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses

Two persons of interest, who recently arrived at the base, have been identified.

Fort Hood says there is no current threat to Soldiers in the barracks or the local community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254- 288-COPS or the Fort Hood CID Office at 254-287-2722.