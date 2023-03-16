Fort Hood investigating death of combat engineer

Fort Hood officials say they are investigating the death of a trooper.

Officials say the 1st Calvary Division lost Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz on March 13. Basalduaruiz was a combat engineer who had served with the division for the past 15 months.

Ft. Hood says that the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the chain of command are actively investigating the facts and circumstances of her death. It says that the chain of command is in contact with Basalduaruiz's family and keeping them updated, addressing any concerns, and providing them with all releasable information.

Additionally, support and resources are being provided to Basalduaruiz's family and those that served with her.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of PV2 Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister," said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion, in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. She was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed."

