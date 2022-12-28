Expert shares firework safety tips ahead of the New Year celebrations

Many Central Texans are ready to say goodbye to 2022, and hello 2023.

"We're buying almost the biggest fireworks that we can find and afford," said Ayden Machado, as he and his cousins purchase fireworks.

With days before the year ends, many shoppers made sure to pick up what they need to end the year off with a bang.

"We're going to get the big artilleries for the final show, and then we get the little sparklers and stuff for the girls," says Cody Briggs as he was buying fireworks.

This time of year keeps business owner Chester Davis busy as people shop for fireworks, but he also reminds people this time of year firework safety tips.

"You got to use fireworks under adult supervision. You got to read the labels. You never shoot them at each other," says Chester Davis, owner of American Fireworks.

Some other tips American Fireworks shares are:

Always read and follow instructions

Always use under adult supervision

Always use fireworks outdoors

Always have water available

Always dispose of your fireworks properly

Never alter fireworks

Never make homemade fireworks

Never ignite fireworks in glass or metal containers

Never throw fireworks at another person

Never give fireworks to small children

Never use fireworks under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Only light one firework at a time

Fireworks without a permit are prohibited within Austin city limits.

The City of Austin has adopted an ordinance forbidding the storage, use, and handling of fireworks within Austin. The Austin Fire Department has aggressively sought compliance with this ordinance.

If you are permitted or live outside city limits, Davis says find a designated area where you won't start an accidental fire.

"If you have a little piece of plywood, you can lay it down on the ground where your fireworks are sitting level, flat, nice surface," says Davis.

Davis said don't ever try to modify your fireworks.

"You just don't try to make homemade bombs. Never, ever, ever make homemade bombs because it's already designed it's been tested and approved," says Davis.

And if the firework you bought didn't work out, Davis says don't try to light it up. Simply put it aside and bring it back to American Firework Stand.