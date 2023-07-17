Fireworks spark brush fire in West Travis County

A 2-alarm brush fire that damaged two homes in West Travis County was started by fireworks, according to Lake Travis Fire Rescue.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue and Austin firefighters were called out to the 5000 block of Mansfield View Ct. early Monday morning.

LTFR says initial reports show two homes with fire damage – one with roof damage and the other with balcony damage. Crews were able to quickly stop the fire from spreading inside.

The fire is out now, but crews will stay on scene throughout the day to monitor the area.

LTFR wants to remind everyone that conditions are very dry. They encourage everyone to take precautions when it comes to fireworks, outdoor burning, equipment usage, and BBQing. Anything that can cause a spark can start a wildland fire.