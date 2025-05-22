Measles in Texas: Leander child first case in Williamson County

The Brief Leander child first measles case in Williamson County Child was reportedly contagious from May 15 until possibly May 24 WCCHD says family has chosen not to disclose vaccination status, recent travel history



Williamson County health officials say a Leander child is the county's first measles case for 2025.

First measles case in Williamson County

What we know:

The school-aged child is currently recovering at home under isolation, says the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD).

WCCHD says it is working with local school officials and Texas DSHS to conduct a thorough investigation and notify any individuals who may have been exposed.

The child was reportedly contagious from May 15 until possibly May 24.

WCCHD says it has limited information regarding the child's vaccination status or recent travel history, as their family has chosen not to share those details, which limits its abilty to fully assess potential exposure risks and determine the source of infection.

What they're saying:

"We respect the privacy of families while emphasizing that timely communication is critical in protecting the health of our Williamson County community," said Dr. Amanda Norwood, Medical Director and Health Authority for the Williamson County and Cities Health District. "We strongly urge our neighbors in Williamson County to stay alert and take extra precautions at this time. It’s critical to recognize the early signs of measles and act quickly to protect your family and those around you."

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to measles or begin showing symptoms is urged to call their healthcare provider before going to a clinic or hospital. Calling ahead allows medical staff to take appropriate precautions and helps keep others safe, says WCCHD.

WCCHD offers low-cost MMR vaccinations for individuals who qualify for the Texas Vaccines for Children (TVFC) program or the Adult Safety Net (ASN) program. These programs help ensure that eligible children and adults have access to critical immunizations, regardless of insurance status. For more information on eligibility and vaccine availability, call 512-943-3600.

WCCHD Public Health Centers do not offer measles testing.

Measles in Central Texas

Local perspective:

This announcement comes two days after health officials say a Kyle resident tested positive for the virus, marking the first case confirmed in Hays County.

Officials say the case was confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The resident was considered to be unvaccinated due to being unable to provide documentation of getting the measles vaccine. The resident was contagious from May 11-19. They have also received care.

Officials are working to identify and notify those who may have been exposed.

Measles in Texas

Big picture view:

DSHS says that four new cases were reported in Tuesday's update.

722 cases have been identified since the outbreak started in January and there are fewer than 10 confirmed cases believed to be actively infectious in the state.

Gaines County, the center of the outbreak, reported no new cases. The county has reported 406 cases since the outbreak began in January. The county accounts for more than half of the state's cases.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.